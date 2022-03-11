Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. 214,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,053. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $95.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.43.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alarm.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

