Dentgroup LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,264. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

