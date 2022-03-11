Mina Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $709.41 million and $40.12 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.35 or 0.06580912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.95 or 0.99822787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042015 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 412,020,675 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

