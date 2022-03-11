Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.0473 on Major Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Hord has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $106,375.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.35 or 0.06580912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.95 or 0.99822787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042015 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,761,683 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

