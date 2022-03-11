Flux Achieves Market Cap of $324.04 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Flux coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003617 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $324.04 million and approximately $61.63 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00397919 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00077777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00097101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003276 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 228,588,792 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

