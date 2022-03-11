Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. 1,399,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,955. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

