-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is ($0.70). Delek US posted earnings of ($1.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 197,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Delek US by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

