TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

TRU remained flat at $$95.68 during trading on Friday. 1,406,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in TransUnion by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

