Dentgroup LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $73.04. 1,875,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

