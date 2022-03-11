Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to announce $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.48 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AINV. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

AINV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 373,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $831.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.