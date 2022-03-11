Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. 886,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after acquiring an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tivity Health by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tivity Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

