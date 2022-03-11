eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. eBoost has a total market cap of $413,010.35 and approximately $189.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 43% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00274139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

