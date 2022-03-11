$32.65 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) to announce $32.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.47 million and the highest is $33.00 million. DHI Group posted sales of $32.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.72. 119,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,160. The company has a market cap of $285.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

