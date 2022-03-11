Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.64 Million

Analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to post sales of $32.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.30 million and the highest is $32.85 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.84 million, with estimates ranging from $186.42 million to $192.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 551,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

