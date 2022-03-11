Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.64 Million

Analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to post sales of $32.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.30 million and the highest is $32.85 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.84 million, with estimates ranging from $186.42 million to $192.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Couchbase.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 551,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
