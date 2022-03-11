Dentgroup LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. 440,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,579. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

