CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 1,337,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,600. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.