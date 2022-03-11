Dentgroup LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $169.49. The company had a trading volume of 300,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,225. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.