Mitchell Zuklie Buys 5,000 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FSR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 4,904,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.