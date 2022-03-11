$0.77 EPS Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 167,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. Brady has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $27,501,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

