Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,660,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,161. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

