Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 505,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,351. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

