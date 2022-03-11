Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post $1.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

