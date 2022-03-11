Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,687 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

