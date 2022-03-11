Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $86.20 million and $3.21 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,026 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

