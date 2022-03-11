Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 320,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.