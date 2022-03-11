Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.46 million to $6.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year sales of $48.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

