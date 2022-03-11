Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,487 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 595,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.