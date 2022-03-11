Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

OPRT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 145,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

