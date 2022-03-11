Neil A. Klompas Sells 2,979 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) COO Neil A. Klompas sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $20,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $390.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

