Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $7.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

AMRN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 8,594,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,035. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

