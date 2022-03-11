Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Freshpet stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 321,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth $312,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 15.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

