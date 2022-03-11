Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 185,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,373 shares of company stock valued at $615,374. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

