Analysts Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.43 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $149.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $150.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $197.58 million, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

CS Disco stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.16. 744,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,503. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,138.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,823,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

