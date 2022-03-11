Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.27. The stock has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

