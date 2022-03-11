Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,638 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMR traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.73. 699,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,824. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

