Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 70,370 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $6,368,600.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $43.86. 601,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

