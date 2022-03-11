Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

