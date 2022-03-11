Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

NYSE COLD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

