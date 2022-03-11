Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.35.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $7.70 on Friday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,425. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. Elastic has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.