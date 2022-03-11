Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.27 Million

Analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to report $261.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 35,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,413. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

