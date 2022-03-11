Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.67). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on QTRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of QTRX traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 164,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 25.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.