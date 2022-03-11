Breiter Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 143.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.72.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $270.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,530. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

