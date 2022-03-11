Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 306 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $15,031,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.68. 2,252,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.30 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.74 and a 200 day moving average of $437.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.15.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

