$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to post $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $13.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $598.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $479.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

