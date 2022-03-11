Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.46 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after acquiring an additional 717,119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,872,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,766,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,387,000 after buying an additional 228,135 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,208,000.

FTCS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. 372,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,159. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

