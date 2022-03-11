Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 192 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,966. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.