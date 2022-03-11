Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

