Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.16. 247,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,992. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.90.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

