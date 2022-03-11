Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $43.20

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 520,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 142,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.