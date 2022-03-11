Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $43.20

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
SMPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 520,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 142,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
