Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of 755% compared to the average volume of 836 call options.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $6.99 on Friday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,838,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

